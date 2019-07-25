Home / Bilingual Pages
Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The next year they used traditional Amis methods, making the raft using rattan palms to bind together 11 lengths of bamboo.

B: So researchers believe prehistoric peoples may have entered the Japanese archipelago from Taiwan?

A: Yes, several years ago, archaeological digs in Okinawa uncovered human bones which suggest that prehistoric peoples living in Okinawa may have come across the sea from Taiwan.

A: 隔年他們改採用阿美族祖先傳承下來的手工藝，用黃藤把十一根竹子綁在一起，打造出竹筏。

B: 你的意思是說，研究人員認為史前時代人類可能是從台灣進入日本列島的嗎？

A: 是啊，因為這幾年沖繩挖到古代的人類骨骸，他們從人骨構造研判，沖繩列島的史前人類很可能是從臺灣跨海遷徙過去的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 278 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top