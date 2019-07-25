Instagram, a Facebook-owned social networking platform, is to launch new features aimed at curbing online bullying. According to AFP, the company announced this month that it will use artificial intelligence to detect when a user is about to post offensive content, and issue a caution by asking the user: “Are you sure you want to post this?”

“This intervention gives people a chance to reflect and undo their comment,” said Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, adding that in early tests, they have “found that the feature encourages some people to undo their comment and share something less hurtful.” The company will also start testing “Restrict,” a feature aimed at rendering abusive posts visible only to the sender.

Instagram has over a billion users across the world, including 7.4 million users in Taiwan. However, bullying is not the only problem the social network is currently facing, as there have been calls for regulations over hate speech, fake news and “deepfake” technology that fabricates content easily mistaken for the real thing.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

臉書旗下的社群平台Instagram將啟用新功能，以遏止網路霸凌行為。據法新社報導，該公司已於本月宣布，將利用「人工智慧」偵測用戶是否正準備要貼出冒犯他人的評論，並對其發出警告訊息：「你確定要貼出這個嗎？」

Instagram的負責人莫瑟里說：「這個介入機制可提供人們一個反思並取消批評的機會。」還說透過之前的測試，他們發現此一功能可鼓勵某些人取消他們嚴厲的批評，分享較不傷人的貼文。而Instagram也將著手測試另一項新功能「限制」，以限定惡意用戶的攻擊貼文將只有他們自己才看得到。

Instagram在全球擁有超過十億的用戶，其中包括七百四十萬台灣用戶。然而在蓬勃發展之際，該社群目前所面臨的問題不只是霸凌，要求管制仇恨言論、假新聞、「深偽」技術的呼籲亦時有所聞，該技術可偽造出幾可亂真的影像內容。

（台北時報張聖恩〉