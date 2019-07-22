EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Did you hear about a group of Taiwanese and Japanese researchers who recently set off in a canoe from Taitung’s Wushihbi Port? They paddled all the way to Japan’s Yonaguni island.

B: Wow. How long does it take to go from Taiwan to Japan in a canoe?

A: Actually, it’s not that far from Taiwan, but it still took them 46 hours to cover the more than 200km distance.

A: 你知道嗎？前陣子有一組台灣跟日本合作的研究團隊，從台東的烏石鼻港出發，只靠獨木舟，成功划到了日本的與那國島。

B: 天啊，從台灣划獨木舟到日本，要花多久才會到？

A: 其實與那國島離台灣沒有很遠，但他們還是花了四十六個小時，整整划了兩百多公里。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: