EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Watching the TV program really made me want to go to Orchid Island.

B: It really is a beautiful place, but as an outsider and a tourist, you must remember to respect the local peoples’ culture and way of life. I’m worried you’ll go hungry, though.

A: Aren’t there all different kinds of fish to eat?

B: Don’t you really hate taro? Taro is the main staple of the Tao people’s breakfast and dinner. Maybe don’t buy a ticket just yet.

A: 看完這集節目，讓我也好想去蘭嶼玩。

B: 它真的是個美麗的地方，但身為外地來的觀光客，要記得尊重當地人的文化和生活方式。我很懷疑你去那邊會不會餓肚子。

A: 不是有各種魚可以吃嗎？

B: 你不是最害怕芋頭嗎？達悟族人早餐和晚餐主食都有芋頭，你還是考慮一下先別買票吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: