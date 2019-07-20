EVERYDAY ENGLISH

Home / Bilingual Pages
A: Different Tao communities have their own cultural traditions; even the way they tie together flying fish is different.

B: I like the way one community catches flying fish: After sunset, they tiptoe down to the seashore before climbing into traditional canoes and silently floating off into the night to catch fish.

A: Maintaining silence throughout is showing their respect for nature.

B: That’s right.

A: 同樣是達悟族，不同部落都有自己的文化和風俗習慣，就連綁飛魚的方法也不一樣。

B: 我很喜歡其中一個部落捕飛魚的習慣：日落後才出發，躡手躡腳地走到海邊，搭上傳統的獨木舟，悄悄地駛向黑夜出海捕飛魚。

A: 過程中保持肅靜，是他們對大自然的尊重。

B: 沒錯。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

