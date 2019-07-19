EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The nuclear waste storage is located in an area with few residents and Taipower Co has provided compensation.

B: But sometimes having money isn’t a good thing. Many of the local people wait until the compensation is handed out before putting on ceremonies since they’re expensive.

A: If all Aboriginal communities held ceremonies on the same day, the island’s cultural diversity would be gradually reduced, though.

A: 其實，核廢料貯存場設置在居民很少的地方，台電也有提供補償款。

B: 有時候，有錢並不一定是件好事。自從設置貯存場後，很多部落都要等到補償款發下來，才開始籌辦祭典，畢竟那是一筆不小的開銷。

A: 每個部落都在同一天舉辦祭典的話，文化的多元性好像也會慢慢減少。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: