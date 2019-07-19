Hit Disney musical The Lion King will open at the Taipei Arena tomorrow and run until early next month. The Tony Award-winning musical, which debuted in 1997, set a record in May, having drawn a total of over 100 million viewers. To meet the demand for tickets, event organizer KHAM Inc. has announced it will add five extra shows between Aug. 2 and 4.

The Lion King tells the adventures of Prince Simba, a young lion who eventually rises to the throne after overcoming a series of obstacles. The musical is famous for a number of songs, including Circle of Life and Can You Feel the Love Tonight. The shows in Taipei will be performed in English with Chinese subtitles. Each show will last for about two and a half hours, including one intermission.

Meanwhile, The Lion King, Disney’s live-action adaptation of the 1994 animated film, hit the big screen this week. It became a box office smash even before the opening, racking up the highest number of advance ticket sales in Disney’s history.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

熱門迪士尼音樂劇《獅子王》將自明日起，在台北小巨蛋展開一連串演出，巡演將持續至八月初。這齣於一九九七年首映的東尼獎神劇，今年五月才創下紀錄，觀賞人數已打破一億人次大關。由於一票難求，主辦單位寬宏藝術宣布於八月二日至四日間，特別加演五場。

《獅子王》是辛巴王子的冒險故事，這頭年輕的獅子在克服各種障礙之後，終於登上王位。該劇以多首金曲聞名，例如《Circle of Life》、《Can You Feel the Love Tonight》等等。台北場的演出將以英文發音並搭配中文字幕，全劇長約兩個半小時，還包括一次中場休息。

而迪士尼真人版電影、改編自一九九四年同名動畫的《獅子王》，亦在本週登上大銀幕。該片在上映前即打破票房紀錄，透過預售門票，成為迪士尼影史上最賣座的預售電影。

（台北時報張聖恩〉