EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Yesterday evening I searched online for that “Guess Who” episode, but it made me feel a little sad.

B: Why?

A: I knew Taipower Co stores nuclear waste on Orchid Island, but I had no idea its location in the Longmen area used to be an ancestral fishing area for the Tao.

B: Yep, even though the level of nuclear waste radiation is extremely low, the Tao aren’t willing to fish there anymore.

A: 我昨晚也上網看了那一集《誰來晚餐》，但我覺得有點傷感。

B: 為什麼？

A: 我知道蘭嶼有台電的低階核廢料貯存場，但我沒想到貯存場設置的龍門地區，外海曾經是族人心中的神聖漁場。

B: 是啊，就算核廢料的輻射量極低，現在大家也不太願意去那裡捕魚了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: