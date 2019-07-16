EVERYDAY ENGLISH

Home / Bilingual Pages
A: I don’t know much about Orchid Island, but I believe the Tao hold a flying fish ceremony.

B: Yep, but it’s a collective term for several ceremonies including blessing fishing boats and praying for bumper catches.

A: Are any special ceremonies taking place now?

B: Flying fish arrive on the Kuroshio Current and peak between March and June. July is storage season, when the fish are dried and stored for winter.

A: 我對蘭嶼知道的不多，但我記得達悟族有飛魚祭的傳統。

B: 是啊，不過飛魚祭只是一個統稱，底下還有各種祭典，像是為漁船祈福、祈求漁獲豐收等等。

A: 現在有什麼特別的祭典嗎？

B: 飛魚是黑潮帶來的，三月到六月最多，七月有「飛魚收藏祭」，也就是停止捕魚，把魚曬乾為冬天儲糧。

