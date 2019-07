A : And then what happened? Did she stay in hospital for them to keep an eye on her?

B : No. She said there was nothing wrong with her and she felt fine, just that she had blacked out for a bit.

A : It’s kind of scary when you see things like this.

B : Yes. Fortunately, it all turned out well, I guess.

A : 結果呢?那名女性後來有留院觀察嗎?

B : 沒有耶,她覺得自己沒有什麼異狀,也沒有不舒服,只是暫時失去記憶了。

A : 看到這種事情發生有點嚇人耶。

B : 是啊,還好最後一切都沒事,我猜啦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: