A: Everyone in the hospital was running around trying to find a doctor and then three appeared all at once.

B: How come? Because everyone had gone looking for one?

A: Possibly because the hospital thought it was really serious. Then the woman just woke up.

B: Are you sure you’re not just making this up?

A: 那時候醫院裡的人都慌成一團在找醫生,還一次來了三位。

B: 啊,為什麼?因為大家都各自去找醫生嗎?

A: 可能是醫院覺得事情很嚴重吧,然後那位女士竟然醒來了。

B: 你是不是又在亂編故事了啊?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: