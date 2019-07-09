EVERYDAY ENGLISH

Home / Bilingual Pages
A: The people around had no idea what was the matter, but they were all really kind and ran off looking for a doctor.

B: So, you mean that the woman who’d fallen to the floor was unconscious?

A: Then someone patted her on the back, but she wouldn’t come to.

B: You must be careful when this happens. They should have laid her on her back, and checked her breathing and that her respiratory tract was clear.

A: 當時我們附近的人都不知道她怎麼了，但大家都很熱心，跑去找醫生來。

B: 所以你是說，那位跌到地上的女性是失去意識了嗎？

A: 嗯，然後有人拍了拍她的背，她卻怎麼樣都叫不醒。

B: 這種事發生時要很小心耶，他們應該要先讓她正面朝上，檢查呼吸，確保呼吸道暢通。

