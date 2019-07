A: Something really strange happened when I was at the hospital the other day.

B: What was that?

A: I’d seen the doc and was waiting for my meds at the pharmacy, when a middle-aged woman a few seats from me fainted and fell to the floor.

B: God. Was she alright?

A: 我前幾天去醫院的時候,遇到一件好奇怪的事情。

B: 什麼事啊?

A: 我已經看完醫生,在藥局準備領藥了,結果離我幾個座位的一位中年女性突然昏倒,整個人跌到地上。

B: 天啊,她還好吧?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: