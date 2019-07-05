The 7-Eleven Kaohsiung Beer Rock Festival is taking place at the plaza across the Dream Mall in Kaohsiung from today to Sunday. As the three-day event enters its 11th year, the organizer has invited 17 artists or groups to perform at the festival, held to boost local tourism and beer sales at the beginning of each summer vacation.

Hit Taiwanese singers Rainie Yang and Greeny Wu will be perform in the finales of the shows for today and Sunday, respectively, and K-pop star Hyuna will be performing in the finale for tomorrow’s show. Other performers include rock band 831, singers Tiger Huang, Andrew Tan and more. There is an alcohol ban for those under the age of 18 at all three concerts.

This year’s Wake Up Festival will take place from today to Sunday in Chiayi City. Founded by a group of high school students seeking performance opportunities in 2009, the festival, which features dozens of artists, has over the past decade turned into the city’s biggest music event.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

由7-Eleven主辦的「高雄啤酒音樂節」，自今日至週日在統一夢時代購物中心對面的廣場舉行。為期三天的活動進入第十一屆，主辦單位共邀請十七組藝人或團體一起嗨唱，該活動在每年暑假開始時登場，藉以促進本地觀光及啤酒銷量。

人氣台灣歌手楊丞琳和吳青峰，將分別為今日和週日的表演擔任壓軸，知名韓流明星「小野馬」泫雅則在明日壓軸登台。其他表演者還包括搖滾夯團八三么、歌手黃小琥、陳勢安等人，三場均禁止未滿十八歲的觀眾飲酒。

而今年的「覺醒音樂祭」，也在今日至週日於嘉義市登場。該活動是一群尋求演出機會的高中生，於二○○九年所創辦。歷經十年後，多達數十組藝人參與的覺醒音樂祭，已蛻變成嘉義市最大的音樂盛會。

（台北時報張聖恩)