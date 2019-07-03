EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Sometimes the current looks quite gentle, or a waterfall plunge pool enticing, but there is a dangerous whirlpool or undertow below the surface.

B: Best avoid going to the riverside when typhoons or heavy rain are forecast.

A: But sometimes you also hear stories of people drowning in good weather.

B: That’s because the weather in the hills is often different from the weather lower down.

A: 有時候溪流看起來很平緩，或是瀑布下的水潭看起來很漂亮，但是水底卻藏有危險的漩渦和暗流。

B: 颱風或是大雨特報的時候，也不該去河邊戲水。

A: 但是為什麼還是常常在天氣好的時候，聽到有人溺水的新聞呢？

B: 那是因為山上的天氣經常跟山下不一樣哦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: