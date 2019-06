A: Yay, today is the first day of the summer vacation.

B: What, are you still a kid? You haven’t had a summer vacation for years. Stop pretending you’re still young.

A: So, as I was saying, we should go and spend the day by the river.

B: Well, we could, but before we go, we should establish a few rules first.

A: 耶!今天是暑假的第一天。

B: 你還是小孩嗎?沒有暑假那麼多年了,不要假裝你還很年輕。

A: 所以我說,我們乾脆去溪邊玩水吧。

B: 是可以啦,但在出發之前,有幾件事情一定要注意。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: