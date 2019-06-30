EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Like I say, the worst thing about Chinese medicine is you have to change your diet. How can you survive summer without watermelon?

B: You should exercise, then. There’s a gym near here, you can go after work.

A: The gym has the air con up full blast. Chinese medicine advises against staying too long in air conditioning.

B: Take this cup of hot water. Breathe in the steam. That’ll sort your nose out.

A: 所以我才說，看中醫最痛苦的就是要你改變飲食習慣。沒有西瓜，夏天要怎麼辦？

B: 那你去運動好了，附近就有一間健身房，下班後就可以過去。

A: 健身房裡面冷氣開很強哦，中醫也不建議待在冷氣房太久。

B: 這杯熱水給你，你先吸點熱水蒸氣，讓鼻子舒服一點。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: