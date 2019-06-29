The scene of the “last supper” is one of the best known of the Bible, depicting how Jesus Christ shares an evening meal with his 12 disciples. During the meal, Christ predicts that one among them — it turns out to be Judas Iscariot — will betray him. Sure enough, the very next day Christ is arrested by Roman soldiers. He would later be crucified.

The most famous work depicting this scene is Leonardo da Vinci’s (1452-1519) painting The Last Supper (photo 1). The more traditional composition representing a group meal is to have the guests arranged in a circle (photo 2), as was the convention, and yet da Vinci has chosen to pull open this closed circle and present it in a more linear form, with Christ in the center and the other guests to one side of the long table, and the other side open to the viewers. Christ is extending his arms with the palm of his left hand facing up, as if he were inviting the viewer to take a seat at the table.

On hearing Christ’s revelation that he is to be subjected to suffering, and be betrayed by one of the disciples, the group becomes agitated and unsettled. Da Vinci paints each individual in a dramatic pose, displaying surprise, distress, concern and perplexity, painting them in very life-like postures and facial expressions.

The disciple to Christ’s left, from the viewer’s perspective, has a particularly ashen complexion, their posture expressing profound sorrow. Some have attributed the rather feminine depiction of the figure here to Da Vinci’s homosexual orientation, and in fact Dan Brown, in his novel The Da Vinci Code goes as far as to suggest that this disciple is actually a woman, identifying her as Mary Magdalene and saying that she is actually Christ’s wife.

In fact, in traditional depictions of John the Disciple, he is often represented as a fresh-faced youth, in slightly effeminate or feminine poses, or sometimes as androgynous. This was even more common in Medieval Western European art, and can be traced back to fourth century Rome. The clue to this phenomenon is possibly found in the Bible, where Christ tells the disciples that one among their number will be his betrayer, there was “one of His disciples, whom Jesus loved” who, “leaning back on Jesus’ breast, … said to Him, “Lord, who is it?” (John 13:23-25). The phrase “whom Jesus loved” only appears in the Gospel of John, and is not found elsewhere in the Bible, and yet it appears six times in that gospel. The identity of the disciple “whom Jesus loved” is not explicitly mentioned, although the Christian Church has traditionally held it to be the Apostle John, who wrote this particular gospel.

Jesus had specifically commented on genders falling outside of the clearly demarcated male or female forms. In Matthew 19:11-12 (King James Version) for example, Jesus speaks of eunuchs:

But he said unto them, All men cannot receive this saying, save they to whom it is given.

For there are some eunuchs, which were so born from their mother’s womb: and there are some eunuchs, which were made eunuchs of men: and there be eunuchs, which have made themselves eunuchs for the kingdom of heaven’s sake. He that is able to receive it, let him receive it.

Despite the fact that he did not comply with conventional masculine gender stereotype, John was not only allowed to eat together with the rest of the men, he was also the disciple that was beloved by Jesus.