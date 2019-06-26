Home / Bilingual Pages
EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I went to see a Chinese doctor when I was younger. It did work.

B: So what are you waiting for? Go and get yourself an appointment later on today.

A: But Chinese medicine tastes bitter, and sometimes they will give you medicinal herbs to boil up. Those aren’t covered by the health insurance, so they can be expensive.

B: If it works, and makes you feel better, I say it’s worth it, and damn the expense.

A: 我小時候有去看過中醫，確實有改善。

B: 那你還在等什麼？晚一點就去中醫診所掛號啊。

A: 但中藥的藥粉很苦，而且中醫有時候會開水藥，沒有健保給付蠻貴的。

B: 如果有效的話，貴一點卻可以讓你身體舒服，我覺得值得啊。

