EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Talk about role reversal: I’ve had terrible insomnia these last two nights. I’m absolutely shattered.

B: Did you try out any of your own “helpful” suggestions?

A: Yes, of course. I drank hot milk, chamomile tea, several glasses of whisky, read a book on the history of hole punch design … and did handstands. Still couldn’t get any shut-eye.

B: Finally, you know exactly how I feel.

A: 今天我們得轉換角色了：我連續兩個晚上都嚴重失眠，真的太慘了。

B: 你有沒有試過你之前那些「很有效」的建議啊？

A: 當然有。我喝了熱牛奶、洋甘菊茶、好幾杯威士忌、讀一本打洞機歷史的書...然後做了倒立。結果還是整晚都醒著。

B: 終於哦，你知道我的感受了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: