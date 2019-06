A: Watch out. You were about to take a sip from the mug with dirty paint brushes in it. Your cup of coffee’s this one: here.

B: Thanks. I didn’t get a wink of sleep last night.

A: Insomnia again? You really should see a doctor about it.

B: I’ve been suffering from insomnia for 20 years. Do you not think I might have already been to see the doctor?

A: 小心,你差一點就拿了那個裝髒畫筆的馬克杯來喝了。這杯才是你的咖啡,給你。

B: 謝謝,我昨天晚上整晚都沒睡著。

A: 又失眠了哦?你可能真的需要去看個醫生。

B: 我已經有失眠問題二十年了,你覺得我會沒有看過醫生嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: