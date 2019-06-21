To celebrate the 25th anniversary of her 1994 debut, singer CoCo Lee is holding a concert at the Taipei Arena tonight. It has been nine years since her last concert in the same venue. Meanwhile, CoCo’s two-CD greatest hits set “You & I” will be released today, and seven of her top-selling albums are set to be reissued simultaneously.

CoCo is one of the most celebrated singers in the Chinese-speaking world. For tonight’s show, she is reportedly inviting hit singer Jolin Tsai onstage as a special guest. CoCo will visit again as a celebrity endorser when Line Music launches services in Taiwan during the summer vacation.

Irish band Boyzone will also stage a show at the Linkou Stadium of Taoyuan’s National Taiwan Sport University tomorrow. The show is part of the band’s last Asian tour, as it bids farewell to fans before it breaks up in December. Singer Brian McFadden, a former member of Irish boyband Westlife, will be the support act.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

流行天后李玟（CoCo）一九九四年出道，為了慶祝二十五週年，距離上次攻蛋九年後，今晚將再次於台北小巨蛋開唱。同時她的雙CD精選輯《You & I》將在今日上市，過去最暢銷的七張專輯「復刻版」也會同步發行。

CoCo可說是華人世界最著名的歌手之一，今晚的演唱會，據說邀請到天后蔡依林擔任特別嘉賓。稍後Line Music 於暑假正式登台營運，她還會以代言人身份再度來台。

愛爾蘭夯團男孩特區，明日則預計在桃園市國立體育大學的林口體育館登場，這也是該團最後一次亞洲巡演，藉此在今年十二月解散前和粉絲道別。另一個愛爾蘭男團西城男孩的前團員布萊恩，這次亦將來台為他們暖場表演。

（台北時報張聖恩〉