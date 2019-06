A: It’s best to consult a doctor before getting a tattoo. They’re not for everyone.

B: Hmm. People with diabetes don’t heal easily, so it’s not a good idea for them to have tattoos. My brother was just allergic.

A: And so…?

B: Well, once the wound had healed, he went and got another one, and had both arms covered. My mother wouldn’t let him into the house.

A: 刺青前最好先諮詢醫生的意見,有些人身體不適合刺青。

B: 嗯,糖尿病患者傷口不容易癒合,就不建議刺青,我弟只是單純過敏。

A: 你的意思是…?

B: 嗯,他傷口一好,昨天又去刺青,兩隻手臂都蓋滿刺青,我媽叫他不准進家門。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: