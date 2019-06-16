In the wake of reports from Miaoli on Monday, a series of discoveries throughout Taiwan of crop-destroying fall armyworms have been confirmed by the Council of Agriculture (COA).

According to Yilan’s Agriculture Department, more than 20 worms discovered by a farmer in his organic corn field Monday had been confirmed as the highly destructive fall armyworm. The corn was destroyed and buried by the county authorities the same afternoon in an effort to prevent the further spread of the harmful pest.

Later on Wednesday, the insect was also confirmed by the COA as having been found in a corn field in Chiayi, the crop from which was immediately destroyed and buried. Fields within 200 meters of the corn field were sprayed with pesticides in an effort to wipe out the pest, a county official said.

According to the COA, two different types of fall armyworm have been identified, one that primarily attacks corn, and the other rice crops. Officials said the former could have come from China, while the latter might have flown from China or Vietnam.

Among the nation’s agricultural cities or counties, only Nantou County and Kaohsiung have not yet reported the discovery of the pest as of noon yesterday, the COA said.

The fall armyworm was first confirmed to have appeared on the Flying Cow Ranch in Miaoli County Monday — the first such case in Taiwan — after a visitor to the farm reported it to the local government. “It is imperative that we stem an all-out invasion by fall armyworms across the country, because they could create much more trouble than avian flu,” Council of Agriculture (COA) Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng said at a news conference Monday.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. fall armyworm phr. 秋行軍蟲 (qiu1 xing2 jun1 chong2) 2. pest n.



The arrival of fall armyworms could reduce the yield of wheat, corn, sorghum and rice crops by 20-30 percent and impact 45 percent of the cultivation of those crops, said Feng Hai-tung, head of the COA’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine, on the same occasion. To counter the arrival of the invasive fall armyworm in Taiwan, the COA installed 500 pheromone traps in fishing harbors and airports across the country one month ago as a preventive measure, he said.

If the fall armyworm arrives in large numbers, sweet corn and rice fields on Taiwan proper and sorghum and wheat fields in Kinmen are particularly vulnerable, with potential annual losses of up to NT$3.5 billion (US$111.46 million), according to the COA. Since 2016, the crop-devouring pest has reportedly caused economic losses in America, Africa and Asia, including 18 provinces in China.

The caterpillars, the larvae of the Spodoptera frugiperda moth, get their name from the way they advance with military precision to destroy the leaves and stems of plants. Since it takes 14-21 days for the larvae to mature, the next 10 to 14 days will be crucial to Taiwan’s efforts to prevent the spread of the pest, Cabinet spokesperson Kolas Yotaka said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Members of the public are asked to report any sightings of the pest, with a reward of NT$10,000 for confirmed reports, by calling the bureau’s hotline at 0800-039-131 or uploading pictures to the COA’s Facebook account to facilitate identification and preventive measures.

(CNA)

繼苗栗縣在週一傳出發現「秋行軍蟲」的相關報導後，農委會已證實在全台各地都確認發現到這種摧毀作物的害蟲。

宜蘭縣農業處表示，當地農民週一在自己的有機玉米田內發現二十多隻蠕蟲，已於週三被證實是破壞性極強的秋行軍蟲。縣府單位當天下午隨即剷平田裡的玉米作物，就地進行掩埋，防止這種有害的昆蟲類害蟲進一步擴散。