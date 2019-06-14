The Big Bad Wolf is coming. After the huge success last year, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is bringing over 2 million brand new English books to Taiwan this year. Scheduled between June 7 and 17, the free admission event is open 24 hours at New Taipei City Exhibition Hall in Wugu District.

Founded in Malaysia a decade ago to promote reading, the book fair is frequently held in a number of Southeast Asian countries. Most of the books are taken from the stocks of BookXcess, a bookstore dealing with excess books from international distributors. At this Taiwanese fair, more than half of the copies are English-language children’s books, which are being sold at a discount of between 50 to 90 percent.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Books.com has launched a 2019 Summer Sale to attract business, which started on May 14 and ends July 28, offering over 100,000 books and magazines online at discounted prices of up to 90 percent, including some best-selling English-language children’s book sets.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

大野狼又來啦！「大野狼國際書展」繼去年成功登台之後，今年又帶著超過兩百萬本全新英文書籍來訪。書展於六月七日至十七日之間，在五股區的新北市工商展覽中心登場，每日二十四小時全天候免費開放入場。

「大野狼」十年前創立於馬來西亞，致力於推廣閱讀，常在東南亞各國舉辦。大部分的書籍來自於BookXcess的庫存，該書店專門處理國際批發商過剩的書本。這次台灣書展，其中有超過一半都是英文童書，而折扣更直接下殺五折至一折。

此外，台灣的博客來五月十四日至七月二十八日，也展開「2019曬書節」來搶客，在網路上特賣超過十萬本圖書雜誌，其中還包括長銷英文童書套組，某些品項亦下殺一折。

（台北時報張聖恩〉