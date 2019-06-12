Temperatures in an Indian desert city hit 50 degrees Celsius on Monday last week for the second time in three days as a deadly heat wave maintained its grip on the country.

The thermometer hit 50.3 in Churu in Rajasthan state, sending residents scrambling for shade to escape the searing sun.

On Saturday it reached 50.6 degrees Celsius, close to the country’s record of 51 degrees Celsius recorded in the Rajasthan city of Phalodi in May 2016.

Cities across northern India have been sweltering with temperatures above 47 Celsius.

A farmer died in Sikar district of Rajasthan on Sunday after suffering heatstroke. Other deaths have been reported.

The Indian Meteorological Department said the severe heat wave was likely to continue in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh states.

New Delhi and neighboring Uttar Pradesh state would also be affected by extreme weather, it said.

Temperatures fell to about 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Monday last week, but residents still complained of heat exhaustion.

“It’s really hot right now but what can we do? We still need to keep our business going. We need to be able to feed ourselves, so we have to stay open,” said market trader Laxmi Jagdish.

The annual monsoon — which normally brings much-needed rain to South Asia — was behind schedule.

Private forecaster Skymet has warned there will be less rain than average this year.

The Indian peninsula has seen a drastic change in rainfall patterns over the past decade, marked by frequent droughts, floods and sudden storms.

According to weather monitoring Web site El Dorado, out of the 15 hottest places in the world last week, 11 were in India and four in neighboring Pakistan.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. heat wave phr. 熱浪 (re4 lang4) 2. thermometer n. 溫度計 (wen1 du4 ji4) 3. scrambling for shade phr. 爭相尋找庇蔭 (zheng1 xiang1 xun2 zhao3 bi4 yin4) 4. searing adj. 灼熱的 (zho2 re4 de5) 5. sweltering adj. 酷熱的；悶熱的；熱得沒力氣的 (ku4 re4 de5; men1 re4 de5; re4 de5 mei2 li4 qi4 de5) 6. heatstroke n. 中暑 (zhong4 shu3) 7. extreme weather phr. 極端天氣 (ji2 duan1 tian1 qi4) 8. monsoon n. 季風 (ji4 feng2) 9. drought n. 乾旱 (gan1 han4)



(AFP)

上週一，印度沙漠城市的氣溫達到攝氏五十度，這是三天來的第二次，因為致命的熱浪一直籠罩著印度。

在拉賈斯坦邦的城鎮丘魯，溫度計指標衝上五十點三度，居民爭相尋找庇蔭，以躲避灼熱的太陽。

上週六溫度還飆到攝氏五十點六度，接近二○一六年五月在拉賈斯坦邦的帕洛迪所創下的五十一度記錄。

印度北部的城市一直酷熱難當，氣溫超過攝氏四十七度。

上週日在拉賈斯坦邦的錫卡爾地區，有位農民在中暑後死亡。據報還有其他死亡案例。

印度氣象局表示，拉賈斯坦邦和中央邦可能還會有嚴重的熱浪。

印度氣象局指出，新德里和鄰近的北方邦也會受到這極端天氣的影響。

德里的氣溫週一降到約攝氏四十度，但居民仍受熱衰竭之苦。

「現在真的很熱，但我們能怎麼辦呢？我們還是得開店。我們還是得討生活，所以必須開店營業」，市場商販拉斯米‧札迪許表示。

一年一度的季風──季風通常會給南亞帶來亟需的雨水──仍遲遲未來。

非官方的氣象預報公司Skymet警告說，今年的降雨量將會低於平均值。

在過去十年中，印度半島的降雨形態發生了巨大的變化，經常發生乾旱、洪水和突如其來的暴風雨。

天氣監測網站El Dorado的數據顯示，在過去一週內，世界上最熱的十五個地方中，有十一個在印度，四個在印度鄰國巴基斯坦。

(台北時報林俐凱譯)