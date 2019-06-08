When the new moon coincides with a Monday, the small Indian town of Jejuri in western Maharashtra state sparkles with gold.

During the Bhandara Festival, or the Festival of Turmeric, which falls on Feb. 4, June 3 and Oct. 28 this year, devotees worship Lord Khandoba and celebrate his victory over the demons Mani and Malla.

There are more than 600 Khandoba temples across the states of Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and northern and central Karnataka. However, as many as 600,000 devotees come especially to Jejuri to cover the town — and each other — in golden swirls of turmeric, a mild, earthy spice that in its powdered form is a vital component of Indian cuisine.

There are several explanations for the choice of this spice to celebrate Khandoba. The most common is the belief that Khandoba is a descendant of the sun god Surya and is often depicted with four arms holding bowls of turmeric that symbolize sunlight. In other interpretations, turmeric represents the gold that worshippers pray to Khandoba to receive.

During the festival, people show their devotion with ritual songs to Khandoba and make wishes. Then men take the statue of Khandoba from the temple and carry it to the river for a traditional bath as crowds try to touch the idol for a blessing.

(AP)

每當新月出現在星期一，印度馬哈拉什特拉邦西部的小鎮傑久里，滿城盡是一片金黃。

今年的班達拉節落在二月四日、六月三日，以及十月二十八日。信徒在班達拉節敬拜勘都巴神，慶祝祂戰勝了兩個惡魔馬尼和馬拉。

印度馬哈拉什特拉邦、泰倫加納特邦、安得拉邦，以及卡納塔克邦北部及中部，共有六百多座勘都巴寺廟。然而，多達六十萬的信徒卻特別來到傑久里，用大量金黃色的薑黃粉灑遍全鎮──也互相丟灑。薑黃是一種溫和、有草根味的香料，薑黃粉是印度料理中不可或缺的重要成分。

之所以選擇薑黃這香料來敬拜勘都巴神，有好幾種解釋。最常見的說法是認為，勘都巴神是太陽神蘇利耶的後代，常被描繪成有四隻手臂，各持著碗，碗裡裝有象徵陽光的薑黃。其他說法則是認為，薑黃代表信徒祈求勘都巴神能夠賜予的黃金。

班達拉節期間，眾人唱敬拜歌並許願，表達對堪都巴神的虔敬。之後男子們將堪都巴神像由寺廟中迎出，抬到河邊進行沐浴的傳統儀式，途中群眾爭相觸摸神像，以祈求好運。

(台北時報林俐凱譯)