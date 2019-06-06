EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: So, what symptoms were your grandmother feeling?

B: She’d get short of breath and unable to walk far. We also took her to the heart clinic. They gave her echocardiography and electrocardiogram tests, and the doctors put it down to a natural part of aging.

A: Shortness of breath can also be related to kidney disease, but it’s really difficult to determine the cause in the elderly.

A: 那你外婆當時還有哪裡不舒服？

B: 她很容易喘，走不遠，我們也帶她去看心臟內科。做了心臟超音波跟運動心電圖檢查，醫生認為是正常的老化現象。

A: 容易喘也可能是跟腎臟疾病有關，但發生在老人家身上真的很難找出病因。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: