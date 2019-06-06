To mark tomorrow’s Dragon Boat Festival, a number of charity organizations — including the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families, the Renai Senior Citizens’ Home and Huashan Social Welfare Foundation — have enlisted volunteers to make tens of thousands of glutinous rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves, known as zongzi, for the disadvantaged across the country.

To boost sales of zongzi on the holiday, Taipei’s Nanmen Market last week hosted a special “100 zongzi banquet” featuring 100 varieties of the wrapped dumplings. Of these, Li Jia’s Huzhou zongzi were voted the nation’s No. 1 in a survey, while Shanghai Hoshing’s version, made with Singleton whisky, proved very popular.

The 2019 Taipei International Dragon Boat Championship will take place at the Dajia Riverside Park between tomorrow and Sunday. In celebration of Taiwan’s legalization of same-sex marriage, the “Rainbow Punch” dragon boat team, formed by a group of gay men, is set to join the race, and will be inviting LGBT people and their supporters to cheer for them during the races.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

明天是端午節，為了歡慶佳節，多個慈善團體—包括台灣家扶基金會、仁愛之家、華山基金會—近日動員義工包了數萬顆粽子，將這種以竹葉包裹的糯米點心，分送給各地的弱勢者。

為了刺激端午節買氣，台北市的南門市場上週特別舉辦一場「百粽宴」，展示出一百種五花八門的粽子。其中立家湖州粽在一項評比中，被票選為全國總冠軍。而上海合興新推出的蘇格登威士忌粽，也吸引外界不少關注。

此外二○一九年台北國際龍舟錦標賽明日起一連三天，於大佳河濱公園登場。為了慶祝台灣通過同婚合法化，一群男同志組成的「彩虹重擊」龍舟隊亦將參賽，並邀請同志族群及他們的支持者前往觀戰為該隊加油。

(台北時報張聖恩)