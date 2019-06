A: Damn, that sounds pretty serious. How did that happen?

B: Well, several years ago gran had a heart stent fitted, and we all thought that was the cause of the discomfort she’s been feeling recently.

A: So she’s been feeling unwell for some time then.

B: Yes, she’s felt out of sorts since after the Lunar New Year.

A: 天啊,這聽起來蠻嚴重的,怎麼會這樣?

B: 因為幾年前外婆裝了心臟支架,所以我們一直以為那是她最近不舒服的原因。

A: 所以不舒服已經持續好一陣子了啊。

B: 是啊,她好像是從農曆年後就覺得身體不太對勁了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: