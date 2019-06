A : You’ve been looking really tired recently. Is anything the matter?

B : My grandmother has been in the hospital for the last few days. The family is taking turns going to the hospital to look after her.

A : Oh. Is she OK?

B : Well, the doctors say she has acute renal failure and she also has diabetes.

A : 你最近看起來好累哦,發生什麼事了嗎?

B : 我的外婆這幾天都在住院,我們全家人輪流去醫院照顧她。

A : 哇,外婆現在還好嗎?

B : 嗯,可是醫生說她得了急性腎衰竭,也有糖尿病。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: