A: One more question about preventing sunstroke. Can I still go jogging during the daytime?

B: Definitely not.

A: But during the evening is alright, is it?

B: Yes, wait for the temperature to cool down, but you should still be careful not to overdo it.

A: 關於防止中暑,我還想問一個問題。我現在還能在白天慢跑嗎?

B: 絕對不行。

A: 可是晚上就沒問題了吧。

B: 是啊,要等室外溫度降下來再出門,但你還是要注意不可過度運動。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: