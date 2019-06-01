A reserve about 40km north of Germany’s industrial heartland is home to a herd of wild horses, which are left to their own devices all year — except when wranglers come in late May to catch the young stallions.

The Merfelder Bruch reserve at Duelmen in western Germany, north of the densely populated Ruhr industrial region, is the last of what were once many areas where wild horses could roam. Documents mention wild horses there as far back as 1316, and the dukes of Croy set aside the reserve for them in the mid-19th century. According to local authorities, it is the only one on the European continent.

Today, around 400 horses live in a roughly 3.5 square km area. They’re left to fend for themselves with only trees and bushes for shelter, living conditions that have made the Duelmen horses particularly robust. Only when there’s heavy frost or snow is hay provided for them.

As a rule, humans intervene only once a year: when wranglers come to catch the young stallions by hand on the last Saturday in May, a sight that drew about 15,000 spectators this year to the arena where the event is held. The one-year-old stallions are rounded up and separated from the herd.

The aim is to preserve the herd for the future by keeping it to a sustainable size and warding off the danger of inbreeding and territorial fighting. Once they’re rounded up, the young stallions are auctioned off. They’re known as good-natured horses that, with good training, quickly adapt to human ownership.

On May 25, 36 young stallions were caught.

(AP)

距離德國工業的心臟地帶北方大約四十公里處，有著一座保護區，是一群野馬的家鄉。人們讓這群野馬終年自由馳騁—除了每年五月下旬，馴馬人會來到此地，捕捉年輕的種馬。

默費爾德布魯赫保護區座落在德國西部的城鎮杜爾曼，位於人口密集的魯爾工業區北方。曾經，野馬可以在許多地區自由地漫步，但今日只剩這座保護區。提及當地野馬的文件記錄最早可追溯到一三一六年；到了十九世紀中期，克羅伊公爵為這群野馬撥出一塊土地作為保護區。當地政府表示，這是歐洲大陸上唯一的一塊野馬保護區。

時至今日，大約有四百頭野馬生活在這塊占地約三點五平方公里的保護區內。當地只有樹木和灌木叢可供牠們庇護，而這樣的生活條件反而讓杜爾曼馬群特別強壯結實。只有在地面結滿厚厚的霜或積雪的時候，人們才會另外提供乾牧草。

根據規定，人類干擾一年僅限一次：也就是在五月的最後一個星期六，馴馬人會來到此地，徒手捕捉年輕種馬。這般景象今年吸引了大約一萬五千名觀眾，前往舉辦捉馬活動的競技場觀戰。滿一歲的種馬會遭到圍捕，跟原本的馬群分開。

這項活動的目的在於，藉由讓馬群維持在一個能夠永續生存的群體數量，同時防止近親繁殖和爭奪地盤產生的風險，以保護馬群的未來。一旦順利圍捕到年輕的種馬，人們就會很快把牠們拍賣掉。這裡的馬以好脾氣著稱，只要搭配良好的訓練，牠們就會很快適應人類的圈養和命令。

在今年五月二十五號這天，總共有三十六頭年輕種馬遭到人類圍捕。

（台北時報章厚明譯）