Seven years after Whitney Houston died, the superstar is set to go on tour again. Primary Wave Music Publishing announced last week it has just signed a deal with Whitney’s estate, and is planning for a series of potential projects — including a “hologram” tour, a Broadway musical and an album of unreleased songs.

The pop diva’s hologram, joined by her original band and backup singers — including her elder brother Gary Houston — will perform her megahits. “The partnership will advance the artistry and integrity of Whitney’s legacy to a stratosphere that she herself left us all to enjoy for a lifetime,” Pat Houston, who is Gary’s wife and executor of the estate, said in a statement.

A hologram is a 3D projection. In 2016, Whitney’s hologram performed a duet with singer Christina Aguilera for a TV show. Although the broadcast of the performance was eventually canceled, due to technical difficulties, many fans were moved to tears when seeing her come to life when the footage was leaked online.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

天后惠妮休斯頓過世七年後，這位超級巨星的巡迴演唱會預計將再次登場！原始浪潮音樂出版公司上週宣布，已和惠妮的遺產管理單位簽約，並計劃推出一系列可能的方案—包括「全息投影」（hologram）的巡演、百老匯音樂劇，和收錄以往未發行歌曲的專輯。

這位流行天后將透過全息投影演唱她的金曲，並加入原來的樂隊與合音，其中還包括她哥哥蓋瑞休斯頓。而蓋瑞的妻子、惠妮遺產執行人派特休斯頓在一則聲明中說︰「這項合作將把惠妮所遺留資產的藝術感及完整性提升至巔峰，她留下的遺作足以讓我們終身回味。」

全息投影是一種3D的立體投影技術，在二○一六年，曾有電視節目運用惠妮的全息投影，和歌手克莉絲汀娜阿奎萊拉隔空對唱。雖然該表演最後因技術問題取消播出，許多粉絲在網上流出的片段中，看到惠妮「復活」開唱均感動落淚。

（台北時報張聖恩〉