The US Postal Service on Tuesday started a two-week test transporting mail across three southwestern states using self-driving trucks, a step forward in the effort to commercialize autonomous vehicle technology for hauling freight.

San Diego-based startup TuSimple said its self-driving trucks will begin hauling mail between USPS facilities in Phoenix and Dallas to see how the nascent technology might improve delivery times and costs. A safety driver will sit behind the wheel to intervene if necessary and an engineer will ride in the passenger seat.

If successful, it would mark an achievement for the autonomous driving industry and a possible solution to the driver shortage and regulatory constraints faced by freight haulers across the country.

The pilot program involves five round trips, each totaling more than 3,380km or around 45 hours of driving. It is unclear whether self-driving mail delivery will continue after the two-week pilot. “The work with TuSimple is our first initiative in autonomous long-haul transportation,” USPS spokeswoman Kim Frum said. “We are conducting research and testing as part of our efforts to operate a future class of vehicles which will incorporate new technology.”

TuSimple and the USPS declined to disclose the cost of the program, but Frum said no tax dollars were used and the agency relies on revenue from sales of postage and other products. TuSimple has raised US$178 million in private financing, including from chipmaker Nvidia Corp and Chinese online media company Sina Corp.

The trucks will travel on major interstates and pass through Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. “This run is really in the sweet spot of how we believe autonomous trucks will be used,” said TuSimple Chief Product Officer Chuck Price. “These long runs are beyond the range of a single human driver, which means today if they do this run they have to figure out how to cover it with multiple drivers in the vehicle.”

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. autonomous adj. 自動化的 (zi4 dong4 hua4 de5) 2. freight n. 貨物 (huo4 wu4) 3. nascent adj. 新興的 (xin1 xing1 de5) 4. constraint n. 限制；約束 (xian4 zhi4; yue1 shu4) 5. long-haul adj. 長途 (chang2 tu2) 6. fledgling adj. 起步階段的 (qi3 bu4 jie1 duan4 de5)



The goal is to eliminate the need for a driver, freeing shippers and freight-haulers from the constraints of a worsening driver shortage. American Trucking Associations estimates a shortage of as many as 174,500 drivers by 2024, due to an aging workforce and the difficulty of attracting younger drivers. A new safety law requiring truck drivers to electronically log their miles has further constrained how quickly and efficiently fleets can move goods.

TuSimple’s tie-up with the USPS marks an achievement for the fledgling self-driving truck industry, and follows Swedish company Einride’s entry into freight delivery using driverless electric trucks on a public road, announced last week.

The developments contrast with retrenching efforts by robotaxi companies such as General Motors Co unit Cruise, Uber Technologies Inc and startup Drive.ai, which have stumbled in building self-driving cars that can anticipate and respond to humans and navigate urban areas, an expensive and technologically challenging feat.

Price said self-driving trucks have advantages over passenger cars, including the relative ease of operating on interstates compared with city centers, which reduces mapping requirements and safety challenges involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

(Reuters)

美國郵政管理局自週二起展開一項為期兩週的測試，使用自動駕駛貨車運送郵件，路程跨越美國西南部的三個州，可說是努力讓自動車科技商業化，用於拖運貨物的重要一步。

總部設於加州聖地牙哥的新創公司TuSimple表示，該公司的自駕貨車將開始行駛於鳳凰城和達拉斯之間，為郵政管理局的據點載運郵件，以測試這項新興科技將可能如何改善運送時間及成本。卡車上將配有一名安全駕駛，坐在方向盤後方，會在必要情況下介入，另一名工程師則會坐在乘客座上。