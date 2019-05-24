EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: With classical music, for example, the inner sleeve of the record or CD includes a detailed explanation written by an expert, telling you at which point in the composer’s life the works were written.

B: Can’t I find that information on the Internet?

A: You can, but the inner lining notes often include the expert’s unique perspective and footnotes, which can be very thought-provoking.

A: 就古典音樂來說呀，舊的唱片或是CD內頁，都會有專家寫的詳盡解說，一邊讀就會知道作曲家在人生哪一個階段，創作出這些作品。

B: 這些資訊我上網搜尋就有了吧？

A: 是啊，但是內頁解說經常會藏有專家獨特的視角和詮釋方式，可以啟發思考。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: