The Legislative Yuan passed a bill legalizing same-sex marriage on May 17, which also happened to be International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, making Taiwan the first country in Asia to do so. Hundreds of same-sex couples across the country are to register their marriages at household registration offices today, as the new law officially takes effect on the deadline set by Constitutional Interpretation No. 748.

It is one of the most significant days for the LGBT community since gay rights pioneer Chi Chia-wei launched Taiwan’s gay rights movement in the 1980s, over 30 years ago. However, if one party of a same-sex couple is not a Republic of China (ROC) national, the couple cannot register unless the foreign partner is from a country where same-sex marriage is legal too.

In celebration of the historic moment, the LGBT community is inviting people to join a Pride parade scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at Jhongshan Park in Yilan County’s Luodong Township. It is expected that same-sex marriage will boost the “pink economy” by generating revenues of over NT$2.9 billion (almost US$100 million) a year in dozens of industries.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

立法院在五月十七日，通過了同性婚姻合法化的法案，使台灣首創亞洲先例，當天也正好是「國際不再恐同日」。新法今日起正式生效，全國各地數百對同志伴侶將前往戶政事務所登記結婚，這亦是第748號釋憲案明訂完成同婚合法化的最後期限。

自同志平權的先驅祁家威三十多年前，在八○年代開啟台灣的同志運動以來，這一天對同志社群真可說是意義非凡！但若同志伴侶中有一方並不是台灣人，除非該位外籍伴侶也來自同婚合法化的國家，否則仍不得註冊結婚。

為慶祝此一歷史時刻，同志社群邀請大家於週六下午，前往宜蘭縣羅東鎮的中山公園，一起參加驕傲大遊行。同婚還可望帶動「粉紅經濟」成長，每年將在數十種產業創造高達二十九億(將近一億美元)商機。

(台北時報張聖恩)