EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Bands make most of their money from live performances or merchandising; CDs are used for marketing and raising their profile.

B: I spend a lot on tickets and merchandise, too, but think how much work goes into the packaging, cover design and inner sleeves. If you just had digital files, you wouldn’t have any of that.

A: But is it really all that important?

A: 現在樂團大部分的收入都來自演奏會或是週邊商品，專輯反而是用來宣傳跟擴展知名度的。

B: 我也的確花很多錢在現場門票跟週邊商品上。但是你想，一張專輯從包裝、封面設計、到內頁，都是許多人的心血結晶，如果你只有數位檔案，那你都沒有機會欣賞到這些創意。

A: 但那很重要嗎？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: