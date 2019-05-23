Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz launched his Asian concert tour this month, and is set to stage a concert at the Taipei Arena on Saturday. He will return to Asia in July for more shows in South Korea and Japan, and perform at the Fuji Rock Festival in Yuzawa, Japan on July 28.

Best known for his hit I’m Yours, Mraz started the Good Vibes Tour to promote his sixth album Know, released last year. The album has hit the No. 1 spot on eight music charts in Taiwan, and its first single Have It All also topped the Taiwanese iTunes chart.

Meanwhile, after 24 years, legendary Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto is going to visit Taiwan again next week. Sakamoto won an Academy Award for Best Original Score with The Last Emperor. He will meet fans after a special airing of his documentary film Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, scheduled for Friday next week at the Ambassador Theaters in Taipei’s Breeze Center.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

葛萊美獎得主傑森瑪耶茲的亞洲巡迴演唱會本月登場，他將於週六在台北小巨蛋開唱。稍後並將於七月再度重返亞洲，在南韓及日本舉辦數場演唱會，七月二十八日還會參加在日本湯澤的「富士搖滾音樂祭」。

瑪耶茲以熱門金曲《I’m Yours》而走紅，他正展開「Good Vibes Tour」巡演以宣傳去年推出的第六張專輯《Know》。該專輯當時在台灣勇奪八項音樂排行榜冠軍，其首支單曲《Have It All》亦登上台灣iTunes榜首。

而傳奇日本配樂大師坂本龍一，在睽違了二十四年後，即將於下週再度訪台。他曾以《末代皇帝》榮獲奧斯卡最佳電影配樂獎！其紀錄片《坂本龍一：終章》下週五將在台北市國賓微風影城舉行特映會，映後坂本大師還將與粉絲見面。

（台北時報張聖恩〉