EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Playing physical copies on specialist equipment, vinyl or CD, gives much better sound quality than digital files. Computers and phones have many programs and apps, but these take away from the audio functions.

B: I get that, but the equipment and the records take up physical space, so I don’t buy them.

A: Don’t you think buying the physical copy is the real way to support the artists you like?

A: 用專門的設備播放實體唱片，無論是黑膠還是CD，音質會比數位檔案好很多哦。畢竟，電腦或手機還要處理很多應用程式運轉，勢必會犧牲播放音樂的效能。

B: 這我倒是能夠理解，不過設備跟唱片都很佔空間，我現在都不買了。

A: 但你不覺得，購買實體唱片，才是真正支持自己喜歡的藝人嗎？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: