The 2019 Taiwan Expo in India opened its doors to the public on Thursday at New Delhi’s India International Convention and Expo Center. This year’s expo is more focused on culture than last year and introduces Taiwan through a people-oriented approach, bringing together the two tea-drinking cultures and shared values of India and Taiwan in a symbolic display of mutually beneficial cooperation and creativity.

At the opening ceremony to this year’s expo, the two countries’ national drink — tea — took center stage. Special guests from both nations wrote the Chinese character for “tea” with calligraphy brushes on slips of paper, which were then affixed onto the sides of tea kettles. VIPs also sampled Taiwanese tea to the backdrop of a scenic view from Mr Brown Avenue in Taitung County.

This year is the second year that the expo has been held in New Delhi. A total of 130 manufacturers and 230 booths were on display. Taiwan’s Representative to India Tien Chung-kwang delivered a speech in which he said the new bilateral investment agreement the two countries signed last year has resulted in a marked growth of bilateral trade and investment. According to Tien, last year, investment into India by Taiwanese businesses exceeded US$360 million, and the healthy bilateral trade model in operation between the two countries is balanced: “When you make money, we benefit by the same amount.”

Taiwan External Trade Development Council chairman James Huang said tea culture enjoyed by both nations is a common language with which to introduce each country’s respective culture and values. Huang added, Taiwan is ready to become India’s must trusted companion during its economic rise.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. people-oriented phr. 以人為本 (yi3 ren2 wei2 ben3) 2. special guest; VIP n. 貴賓 (gui4 bin1) 3. deliver a speech phr. 致詞 (zhi4 ci2) 4. bilateral investment phr. 雙邊投資 (shuang1 bian1 tou2 zi1) 5. bilateral trade phr. 雙邊貿易 (shuang1 bian1 mao4 yi4) 6. six senses phr. 六感 (liu4 gan3) 7. sense of smell phr. 嗅覺 (xiu4 jue2)



In addition to a film introducing tea culture set to a choreographed dance performance, the opening ceremony also featured a panoramic photographic installation of Huang offering a cup of tea on Mr Brown Avenue in Taitung County. The opening performance also made use of the six senses, including the sense of smell and sense of hearing, to give Indian attendees a better understanding of Taiwan, its culture and the essence of Taiwanese tea.

(Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times)

印度台灣形象展上週四在新德里國際會議展覽中心登場，今年以更具文化、以人為本的方式介紹台灣，以茶飲串聯台印文化元素，帶入兩地共同價值觀，象徵合作創造雙贏。

二O一九印度台灣形象展，開幕典禮以台印共同喜愛的日常飲品「茶」為主題，由雙方貴賓共同以毛筆揮毫寫下「茶」字後貼在茶壺上，並將台東伯朗大道風景搬到新德里，邀請當地貴賓、民眾一同品茗。

台灣形象展連續第二年在新德里舉辦，共有一百三十家廠商展出兩百三十個攤位，駐印度代表田中光致詞表示，台印去年底重簽雙邊投資協定，也看到雙邊貿易投資顯著成長，台商去年申請對印度投資突破三點六億美元；田中光並指出，台印雙邊貿易額平衡，「你賺多少、我就賺多少」，是相當健康的貿易模式。

中華民國對外貿易發展協會董事長黃志芳就以在台印都相當受到喜愛的茶飲文化為主題，介紹台印文化、價值觀上的共通處，並表示在印度崛起的過程中，台灣已經準備成為其最好的合作夥伴。

開幕典禮除了以茶飲文化介紹影片結合舞蹈表演，現場也設置黃志芳在伯朗大道「奉茶」的看板，藉由嗅覺、聽覺等六感來感知體驗台灣文化，也使用「茶」的元素，以多元方式培養印度民眾對台灣的親近感。

(中央社)

Follow Up

課後練習

Indian Tea

India is home to world famous tea varieties including Darjeeling and Assam tea, and is second only to China in terms of being the largest tea producing nation in the world. Although in Ancient India people may have cultivated and drunk tea, there is little evidence to suggest it was a widespread custom prior to colonization by the British.

Large-scale production of Assam tea began during the 1800s by the British East India Company. The tea bush was cultivated from a tea plant found to be growing wild in the Assam region and quickly became a commercial success in Britain. Assam has a strong-bodied, malty flavor and is often used within blended breakfast teas.