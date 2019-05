A: There’s a collection of old letters in here. They must be 50 years old.

B: More like 80, actually. They belonged to my grandfather. They are love letters between him and my grandmother, before they got married.

A: Fascinating. Do you mind if I read them?

B: Of course I mind. You can look through my old stuff, but I don’t want you going through those.

A: 這邊收藏了一疊舊信件耶,它們起碼有五十歲了。

B: 應該有八十年了哦。這些信是我外公寫給外婆的情書,那時候他們還沒結婚。

A: 太迷人啦,你會介意我讀一下信嗎?

B: 當然介意啊。你可以看看我的舊東西,但我不希望你去翻閱那些信件。

