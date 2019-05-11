Flanked by royal guards marching to a steady drumbeat, Thailand’s newly-crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn was carried on a gilded palanquin through the streets of old Bangkok Sunday, in front of crowds who shouted “long live the king!”

The monarch, Rama X of the Chakri dynasty, wore a bejewelled robe and a dark broad-brimmed hat with white feathers, on the second of three days of coronation ceremonies.

The 7km procession brought the public into close proximity with the 66-year-old monarch for the first time, two years after he ascended the throne in an increasingly assertive reign.

Thais wearing yellow shirts — the royal color — and carrying umbrellas to protect against soaring daytime temperatures filled the streets, with many clutching portraits of Vajiralongkorn.

The highlight of last Saturday’s somber ceremonies was the king’s anointment with holy water, before he placed the 7.3kg golden tiered crown on his head.

Thailand’s monarchy is one of the wealthiest in the world and it is steeped in protocol centering on the king, who is viewed as a demigod.

Early Sunday, Vajiralongkorn bestowed royal titles on family members who crawled to his throne in a striking show of deference to the monarch. He was joined by the new queen of Thailand, Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya.

Queen Suthida was deputy commander of the king’s royal guard before her marriage to Vajiralongkorn, which was announced days before the coronation.

During the procession she marched next to the palanquin in red and black uniform with a tall fur hat.

The coronation, which started last Saturday, is the first since Vajiralongkorn’s adored and revered father King Bhumibol Adulyadej was crowned in 1950.

(AFP)

上週日，剛加冕的泰王瓦吉拉隆功坐在鍍金的轎上，兩旁由皇家禮樂隊護衛，隨著平穩的鼓聲前進，遊行經過曼谷老城區街上大喊「吾王萬歲！」的民眾前。

這是為期三天的加冕儀式的第二天，泰國節基王朝國王拉瑪十世身穿鑲有寶石的長袍，頭上戴著有白色羽毛的黑色寬邊帽。

七公里長的遊行路線，讓民眾首次得以和這位六十六歲的國王近距離接觸，這是在瓦吉拉隆功登基兩年後、對政事掌控較多之際。

泰國人穿著黃色襯衫—黃色是皇室的顏色—並且帶著陽傘以遮蔽白天街頭飆升的氣溫，還有許多人緊抓著瓦吉拉隆功的肖像。

上週六莊嚴儀式的亮點是國王接受聖水灌頂，然後他將七點三公斤重、層層高聳的金質王冠戴在頭上。

泰國王室是世界上最富有的王室之一，面對國王有許多繁文縟節，國王被視為半神半人。

上週日稍早，瓦吉拉隆功冊封家族成員，賦予其皇室頭銜，他們跪爬向王座，以表示對國王極度的尊敬。泰王身旁坐著新任王后蘇堤達。

王后蘇堤達曾擔任瓦吉拉隆功的侍衛隊副指揮官，泰王在加冕前數日宣布已與她成婚。

王后身穿紅黑色制服、頭戴裘皮高帽，跟隨在遊行的轎旁。

上星期六開始的加冕儀式，是繼一九五○年以來瓦吉拉隆功之父、備受愛戴的泰王蒲美蓬加冕後，泰國第一次迎接新王登基。

（台北時報林俐凱譯）