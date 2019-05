A: Apparently, most of my spending is on transportation: they are all necessary purchases.

B: Yeah, and the rest. I suppose flights are also included under transportation, right?

A: How did you know I snuck off to Japan for the weekend?

B: You just let the cat out of the bag.

A: 我的消費好像都是交通運輸為主,看起來都是必要的消費。

B: 還有呢,機票不也算是交通運輸嗎?

A: 你怎麼知道我上週末偷偷跑去日本玩?

B: 哦,你現在自己露餡啦。

