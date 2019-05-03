The 2019 Creative Expo Taiwan is taking place at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park and several cultural venues in Taipei between April 24 and May 5. To mark the 12-day expo, the still under construction Taipei Music Center held a test concert featuring Golden Melody Award winning band EggPlantEgg and various artists on Saturday.

The Taipei Music Center is divided into three parts, including the 6,000-capacity Performance Hall, the Pop Music Culture Hall and the Industrial Hall. The concert was also held to perform tests on the functions of the equipment. When the center starts trial operations in the fourth quarter of the year, it is set to become a new landmark in the city’s Nangang District.

Meanwhile, the Taipei City Government’s Department of Cultural Affairs announced last week that the Taipei Performing Arts Center in Shilin District will finally open in 2022 after years of delay. The long-awaited sphere-shaped theater complex with three auditoria is designed by Pritzker Prize winning architect Rem Koolhaas.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

二○一九年台灣文博會於四月二十四日至五月五日間，在台北市華山文創園區及數個文化據點登場，為了配合長達十二天的文博會，仍在興建中的「台北流行音樂中心」於上週六舉辦一場測試演唱會，邀請金曲獎最佳樂團茄子蛋等多組藝人表演。

北樂中心有三大場館，包括可容納約六千人的表演廳、一座流行音樂文化館和產業區。這次並藉由演唱會進行硬體功能測試，該中心預計在今年第四季試營運，屆時勢必成為南港區的新地標。

此外，台北市文化局在上週宣布，座落於士林區的「台北表演藝術中心」在工程延宕多年後，終於要在二○二二年開幕。這座期待已久的球頂綜合劇院共有三個劇場，由榮獲普利茲克獎的建築大師雷姆·庫哈斯所操刀設計。

（台北時報張聖恩）