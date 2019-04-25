The World Between Us, a hit 10-episode TV series jointly produced by Public Television Service (PTS), CatchPlay and HBO Asia, has won acclaim since its premiere last month. The story follows the aftermath of a random mass shooting, as the fates of the perpetrator, the victims and their families and the media become intertwined.

When the show ended on Sunday, it was the most-watched drama of that day. It was so popular that “over-the-top” (OTT) platform PTS Plus was at one point paralyzed as the number of viewers surged by over 30 times when an episode aired. Unfortunately, the last two episodes were leaked by Chinese Web sites before release. HBO Asia is doing a rerun starting this week.

Meanwhile, following the success of the first and second seasons of “BL,” or “boys’ love,” drama HIStory, Taiwanese OTT provider Choco TV launched the third season last week. Trapped, the first story of the highly anticipated HIStory 3, is a romance between a cop and a gangster. It airs on Line TV every Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

熱門電視劇《我們與惡的距離》全長十集，由公視、CatchPlay、HBO Asia所共同製作，自上個月開播以來就大獲好評。故事講述一件隨機大規模槍擊案的後續發展，而從加害者到受害者與他們的家人甚至媒體，他們的命運全都隨著本案糾纏在一起。

上週日播出的大結局，更勇奪當日戲劇節目收視冠軍。因該劇太受歡迎還導致某一集播出時，「公視+」線上影音（OTT）平台湧入超過三十倍觀眾而一度當機，可惜最後兩集的影片在播出前，即遭到某些中國網站非法流出，該劇自本週起正在HBO Asia重播中。

同時在高人氣「BL」（男男戀）劇HIStory第一季和第二季走紅後，台灣線上影視業者Choco TV上週盛大推出第三季。受到高度期待的第三季第一單元《圈套》，是關於一位警察和黑道份子的浪漫愛情故事，該劇每週二及週三在Line TV上線。

（台北時報張聖恩〉