A: You didn’t reply to my messages last night.

B: I told you. Last night I was catching up with the latest episode.

A: So, which show was it that was so exciting?

B: A Song of Ice and Fire: Game of Thrones, Season 8.

A: 你昨天晚上完全不回我訊息耶。

B: 就跟你說了啊,昨天晚上我在追最新的影集。

A: 所以到底是哪一部影集那麼好看啊?

B: 《冰與火之歌:權力遊戲》,第八季啦。

