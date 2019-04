A : I didn’t sleep well again last night because of the nightjars’ mating calls. It’s not as if I could complain about the racket they were making.

B : Nightjars have two mating seasons a year and they’re very short. Give them a break; after all, it was humans that destroyed their original nesting grounds.

A : Is there any way I can stop them coming back?

A : 我昨天晚上還是被夜鷹求偶的叫聲吵得睡不著,但又不能抗議它們製造噪音。

B : 夜鷹一年大概會有兩次繁殖季,很快就結束了,你多擔待點吧,畢竟是人類先破壞它們原本的棲息地。

A : 那有沒有什麼辦法可以讓他們之後不要再來?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: