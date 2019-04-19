Six years since his last tour, South Korean superstar Hyun Bin kicked off his Asian fan meeting tour in Seoul on Saturday. He is set to meet his diehard Taiwanese fans at the National Taiwan University Sports Center in Taipei tomorrow, followed by a visit to Hong Kong next month. The tickets are priced between NT$2,600 (US$84) and NT$5,600.

The actor first shot to fame in 2005 with hit TV series My Lovely Sam-soon, and he reached a peak in his career in 2010 with popular TV series Secret Garden. To promote his Taipei fan meeting, during which some lucky fans will have a chance to have their picture taken together with their idol, Hyun recently recorded a message in Chinese to greet his local fans.

The heartthrob most recently appeared in weekend TV drama Memories of the Alhambra. The story is set in Spain and centers on a series of mysteries surrounding an “augmented reality” (AR) game. He was nominated for Best Actor at the 55th BaekSang Arts Awards for his role.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

上次巡演睽違六年後，南韓巨星玄彬上週六在首爾展開亞洲粉絲見面會巡演。他預計明日將在台北市的台大綜合體育館和台灣的鐵粉相見，下個月還將前往香港，明日票價介於兩千六百元（約八十四美元）至五千六百元之間。

該演員以二○○五年的熱門電視連續劇《我叫金三順》一夕成名，並以二○一○年的人氣電視劇《祕密花園》攀上事業巔峰。為了宣傳他的台北粉絲見面會，玄彬近日特別用中文錄製了一則訊息問候本地的粉絲，幸運的影迷也有機會在見面會上與偶像合照。

這位令人心動的男星最近還主演了週末連續劇《阿爾罕布拉宮的回憶》，其場景設定在西班牙，全劇圍繞著因「AR」（擴增實境）電玩遊戲引發的一連串神秘事件，他更因此劇而榮獲第五十五屆「百想藝術大賞」最佳男主角提名。

（台北時報張聖恩）