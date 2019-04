A: People sometimes find baby nightjars on the roof and, thinking that they’re injured, take them to an animal sanctuary.

B: Why would they think that?

A: Nightjars have short legs and they find it difficult to walk, but they have strong claws, and often attach themselves to apartment buildings.

B: No wonder they’re so loud.

A: 有時候,白天有人會在頂樓撿到夜鷹的雛鳥,以為它們受傷,就送去動保處了。

B: 為什麼會這樣想啊?

A: 因為夜鷹的腳很短,不太走路。另外,他們的抓力很強,所以經常直接攀在公寓的牆上。

B: 難怪我會覺得那麼大聲。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: